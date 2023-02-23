Indians Set For Consecutive Double-Digit Wage Hikes

Indian workers set to enjoy the highest salary increases in the region and among major world economies, according to a survey.
Salaries in India are expected to increase by 10.3% in 2023, as compared to an actual increase of 10.6% in 2022, according to an Aon survey.
The findings were published in the 28th edition of Aon India's Annual Salary Increase Survey 2022–23, Phase II, which covered 1,400 organisations across 44 sectors.
With a 12.9% increase, the technology sector will see the largest salary increase, followed by professional services at 12.2% and e-commerce at 11.2%.
The cement sector, with an 8.7% increase, will have the most conservative salary increase, followed by hospitality at 9% and manufacturing at 9.6%.
At 21.4%, the attrition rate in India for 2022 remained high—a consequence of an ever-changing talent strategy and the ongoing gap between the supply and demand of talent.
Financial institutions and the tech sector witnessed the highest attrition rates in 2022, at 29.1% and 27.3%, respectively. The auto sector suffered the lowest at 10.2%.