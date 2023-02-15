Indian Markets May Consolidate In 2023, Says JP Morgan's Sanjay Mookim

Investors must 'sell' all mid-cap stocks, says Mookim.

Updated On 15 Feb 2023

"More Downside For U.S. Markets"

The S&P 500 may see a 15% downside this year in a base case scenario, according to J.P. Morgan's Sanjay Mookim.

"Year Of Consolidation For India"

Indian markets may see yet another year of consolidation as valuations are higher than the pre-pandemic quarter of December 2019, Mookim said.

Contra Call: Underweight On I.T.

Mookim is 'underweight' on I.T. companies due to concerns about a slowdown and uncertainty about how long it will last. 

"Sell All Midcap Stocks" 

"As we move towards a lower liquidity era, mid-cap stocks will suffer," said Mookim, who expects this segment to underperform and advises investors to "sell" them.

Top Investment Themes For 2023

Financials, staples, real estate, industrials, and healthcare (selectively) can do well in 2023, according to Mookim

