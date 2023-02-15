Indian Markets May Consolidate In 2023, Says JP Morgan's Sanjay Mookim

Investors must 'sell' all mid-cap stocks, says Mookim.
The S&P 500 may see a 15% downside this year in a base case scenario, according to J.P. Morgan's Sanjay Mookim.
Indian markets may see yet another year of consolidation as valuations are higher than the pre-pandemic quarter of December 2019, Mookim said.
Mookim is 'underweight' on I.T. companies due to concerns about a slowdown and uncertainty about how long it will last.
"As we move towards a lower liquidity era, mid-cap stocks will suffer," said Mookim, who expects this segment to underperform and advises investors to "sell" them.
Financials, staples, real estate, industrials, and healthcare (selectively) can do well in 2023, according to Mookim