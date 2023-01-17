Indian Employees Set For Asia's Largest Wage Hikes In 2023

On an average, pay in India will increase by 9.8% in 2023.

Updated On 17 Jan 2023

Indian Employees In For A Treat

Indian employees are set for Asia's biggest pay increases this year, with the top talent earning as much as 15–30% more, according to a survey by Korn Ferry.

Highest Paying Industries

On an average, pay in India will increase by 9.8% in 2023. High-tech industries, life sciences and healthcare lead the pack with jumps of more than 10%, it said.

Leading The Pack

The 9.8% rise for India compares with 3.5% in Australia, 5.5% in China, 3.6% in Hong Kong, 7% in Indonesia and 4.5% in South Korea.

'Location-Agnostic' Approach Of Firms

While employees in major metropolitan centres still receive higher compensation, there is a pattern for firms to become "location agnostic" as hybrid and remote working becomes the norm, the survey found. 

More Stories

Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 17

China Population Shrinks After Six Decades

WhatsApp To Bring Changes To Its Services; Here's What You Should Expect
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe