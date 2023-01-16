Indian Diaspora: How Many Indians Live Abroad?

India has one of the largest diasporas in the world, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Out of 32 million Indian diasporas living outside the country, 18.68 million are persons of Indian origin, whereas 13.45 million are non-resident Indians, MEA data shows.
While the U.S. has the highest number of overseas Indians, it is the country with the third largest NRI population (12.80 lakh).
After the U.S., the largest number of Indians reside in the U.A.E., Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Myanmar. It is followed by the U.K., Canada, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Kuwait.
Overseas Indians sent a record $100 billion in remittances in 2022, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The U.S., the U.A.E., the U.K., and Singapore account for more than 50% of remittance inflows to India.