Indian Diaspora: How Many Indians Live Abroad?

India has one of the largest diasporas in the world, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Updated On 16 Jan 2023

Overseas Indians

Out of 32 million Indian diasporas living outside the country, 18.68 million are persons of Indian origin, whereas 13.45 million are non-resident Indians, MEA data shows.

Where do Overseas Indians Live?

While the U.S. has the highest number of overseas Indians, it is the country with the third largest NRI population (12.80 lakh). 

 Top Countries With Highest Indian Population

After the U.S., the largest number of Indians reside in the U.A.E., Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Myanmar. It is followed by the U.K., Canada, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Kuwait.

Record Remittances

Overseas Indians sent a record $100 billion in remittances in 2022, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The U.S., the U.A.E., the U.K., and Singapore account for more than 50% of remittance inflows to India.

