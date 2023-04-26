India World's Fourth Largest Defence Spender In 2022: Report

The report said 23% of total spending by India was towards equipment and infrastructure, including that along the China border.

Updated On 7:27 PM IST

India Fourth Largest Military Spender

India was the world's fourth-largest military spender in 2022, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Equipment, Infrastructure Account For 23% Of Spending 

The report said around 23% of the total spending by India was towards funding equipment and infrastructure, including that along the China border.

Personnel Expenses Remain Largest Expenditure Category

Personnel expenses like salaries and pensions remained the largest expenditure category in the Indian military budget.

India's Military Spending Up 6% From 2021

With a military expenditure of $81.4 billion, India's spending was up by 6% from 2021 and higher by 47% from a decade ago in 2013.

U.S. Accounts For 39% Of World's Military Spending

The United States, accounting for 39% of the world's military spending in 2022, was the top spender, followed by China (13%), Russia (3.9%), India (3.6%) and Saudi Arabia (3.3%).

Global Military Expenditure Increases In 2022

Total global military expenditure increased by 3.7% in real terms in 2022, to reach a new high of $2,240 billion.

