India vs Sri Lanka: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Match

All you need to know about match no.4 of the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

Updated On 09:34 AM IST, 12 Sep 2023

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4s: India vs Sri Lanka

India will face Sri Lanka for the first time in Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma-led team defeated Pakistan in their first Super 4s match on Monday while Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh last week.

India vs Sri Lanka: Date

The India vs Sri Lanka match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 12.

India vs Sri Lanka: Time

The Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3:00 PM IST.

India vs Sri Lanka: Venue

Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Sri Lanka match.

India vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will stream the India vs Sri Lanka match live on its website and app.

India vs Sri Lanka: H2H In ODIs

Matches Played: 165, Won by India: 96, Won by Sri Lanka: 57, No Result: 11

Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

