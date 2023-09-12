India vs Sri Lanka: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Match

All you need to know about match no.4 of the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023.
India will face Sri Lanka for the first time in Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma-led team defeated Pakistan in their first Super 4s match on Monday while Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh last week.
The India vs Sri Lanka match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 12.
The Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3:00 PM IST.
Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Sri Lanka match.
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will stream the India vs Sri Lanka match live on its website and app.
Matches Played: 165, Won by India: 96, Won by Sri Lanka: 57, No Result: 11
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.