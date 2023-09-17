India vs Sri Lanka: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About Asia Cup 2023 Final

Here's all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023 Final match between India and Sri Lanka.

Updated On 07:34 PM IST, 16 Sep 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Final: India vs Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma's Indian team will be firm favourites to end its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events, when it squares off against a depleted Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup despite a few niggling questions still remaining unanswered.

India vs Sri Lanka: Date

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will take place on Sunday, September 17.

India vs Sri Lanka: Time

The final match of the Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

India vs Sri Lanka: Venue

The venue for the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final is Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

India vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming

The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 166, Won by India: 97, Won by Sri Lanka: 57, No Result: 11, Tied: 1

Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

