India vs Sri Lanka: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About Asia Cup 2023 Final

Here's all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023 Final match between India and Sri Lanka.
Rohit Sharma's Indian team will be firm favourites to end its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events, when it squares off against a depleted Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup despite a few niggling questions still remaining unanswered.
The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will take place on Sunday, September 17.
The final match of the Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.
The venue for the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final is Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.
The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Matches Played: 166, Won by India: 97, Won by Sri Lanka: 57, No Result: 11, Tied: 1
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.