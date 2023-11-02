India vs Sri Lanka: All You Need To Know About Match No.33 Of World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, Match 33: IND vs SL

The Indian team will look to get two points and reclaim the top spot on the World Cup 2023 table when they face an out-of-form Sri Lankan team in the 33rd match of the tournament.

India: Played - 6, Won - 6, Lost - 0, Points - 12, NRR +1.405

Sri Lanka: Played - 6, Won - 2, Lost - 4, Points - 4, NRR -0.275

Photo Credit: asiancricket.org