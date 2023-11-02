India vs Sri Lanka: All You Need To Know About Match No.33 Of World Cup 2023

Photo Credit: X//@BCCI
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is yet to be defeated in the ongoing tournament.
The Indian team will look to get two points and reclaim the top spot on the World Cup 2023 table when they face an out-of-form Sri Lankan team in the 33rd match of the tournament.
India: Played - 6, Won - 6, Lost - 0, Points - 12, NRR +1.405
Sri Lanka: Played - 6, Won - 2, Lost - 4, Points - 4, NRR -0.275
The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Thursday, November 2.
The India vs Sri Lanka match will start at 2 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to that.
Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is the venue for Thursday's India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match.
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SL clash on its channels while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream today's match on its app and website.
Matches Played: 167, Won by India: 98, Won by Sri Lanka: 57, No Result: 11, Tied: 1
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
