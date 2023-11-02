Photo Credit: X//@BCCI

India vs Sri Lanka: All You Need To Know About Match No.33 Of World Cup 2023

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is yet to be defeated in the ongoing tournament.

Updated On 10:57 AM IST, 02 Nov 2023

World Cup 2023, Match 33: IND vs SL

The Indian team will look to get two points and reclaim the top spot on the World Cup 2023 table when they face an out-of-form Sri Lankan team in the 33rd match of the tournament.

  • India: Played - 6, Won - 6, Lost - 0, Points - 12, NRR +1.405

  • Sri Lanka: Played - 6, Won - 2, Lost - 4, Points - 4, NRR -0.275

World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Date

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Thursday, November 2.

World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Time

The India vs Sri Lanka match will start at 2 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to that.

World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Venue

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is the venue for Thursday's India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match.

World Cup 2023: IND vs SL Live Streaming

Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SL clash on its channels while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream today's match on its app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka : H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 167, Won by India: 98, Won by Sri Lanka: 57, No Result: 11, Tied: 1

Sri Lanka's Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

