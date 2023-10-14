India vs Pakistan: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
Here's all you need to know about the upcoming World Cup clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan.
India and Pakistan will square off in a key World Cup 2023 clash this weekend. Both teams have won their opening two fixtures and will look to jump on top of the points table with six points.
India will face Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday, October 14.
The IND vs PAK match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Pakistan match.
The IND vs PAK match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the match live on its app and website.
Matches Played: 134, Won by India: 56, Won by Pakistan: 134, No Result: 5
Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Harif Rauf.
Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.X/@BCCI
