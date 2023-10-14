Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

India vs Pakistan: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming World Cup clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan.

Updated On 02:56 PM IST, 13 Oct 2023

World Cup 2023, Match 12: IND vs PAK

India and Pakistan will square off in a key World Cup 2023 clash this weekend. Both teams have won their opening two fixtures and will look to jump on top of the points table with six points.

World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date

India will face Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday, October 14.

World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Time

The IND vs PAK match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.

World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Venue

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Pakistan match.

World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Live Streaming

The IND vs PAK match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the match live on its app and website.

India vs Pakistan: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 134, Won by India: 56, Won by Pakistan: 134, No Result: 5

Pakistan's Predicted Playing XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Harif Rauf.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.X/@BCCI

