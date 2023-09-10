India vs Pakistan: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Match

All you need to know about match no.3 of the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023.
India and Pakistan will face each other once again, this time in the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023. The group stage match between the two teams was called off due to rain and they both shared a point each.
The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 10.
The Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan will start at 3:00 PM IST.
The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The IND vs PAK match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. The contest will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Matches Played: 133, Won By India: 55, Won By Pakistan: 73, No Result: 5
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.