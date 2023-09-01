India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here's all you need to know about the clash between the top 2 Asian teams this weekend.
One of the fiercest rivalries in world cricket will resume when India faces Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka. The Indian team reached the island nation on August 30 whereas Pakistan defeated Nepal in their opening match by 238 runs.
The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2.
The IND vs PAK Asia Cup Group A match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy is the venue for the India vs Pakistan match.
The match will be broadcast live on Star Spots Network. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the match on its app and website.
In ODIs: Matches - 132, India - 55, Pakistan - 73, No Result - 4
In Asia Cup: Matches - 17, India - 9, Pakistan - 6, No Result - 2
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.