India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here's all you need to know about the clash between the top 2 Asian teams this weekend.

Updated On 03:13 PM IST, 31 Aug 2023

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan

One of the fiercest rivalries in world cricket will resume when India faces Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka. The Indian team reached the island nation on August 30 whereas Pakistan defeated Nepal in their opening match by 238 runs.

India vs Pakistan: Date

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2.

India vs Pakistan: Time

The IND vs PAK Asia Cup Group A match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan: Venue

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy is the venue for the India vs Pakistan match.

India vs Pakistan: Live Streaming

The match will be broadcast live on Star Spots Network. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the match on its app and website.

India vs Pakistan: Head To Head Record

In ODIs: Matches - 132, India - 55, Pakistan - 73, No Result - 4

In Asia Cup: Matches - 17, India - 9, Pakistan - 6, No Result - 2

India's Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan's Predicted XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

