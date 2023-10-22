India vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
Here's all you need to know about the 21th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 featuring India and New Zealand.
The two undefeated teams in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far will face each other in match number 21 of the tournament. New Zealand and India have 8 points each in four matches and they have occupied the top two spots on the World Cup 2023 points table.
Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS
The IND vs NZ clash is all set to take place on Sunday, October 22.
Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
The IND vs NZ match will start at 2 PM IST.
Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is the venue for today's IND vs NZ match.
Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the IND vs NZ match on its app and website.
Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS
Matches Played: 116, Won by India: 58, Won by New Zealand: 50, No Result: 7, Tied: 1
Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c and wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.
Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS/ICC
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Photo Credit: X/@BCCI