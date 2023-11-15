Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

India vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About 1st Semi-Final Of World Cup 2023

Here's all you need to know about the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup between India and New Zealand.

Updated On 09:32 AM IST, 15 Nov 2023

World Cup 2023, 1st Semi-Final: IND vs NZ

Hosts India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023. The match against the Kiwis will be a repeat of their 2019 semifinal in Manchester which the Kiwis won by 18 runs.

World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand: Date

The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match is set to take place on Wednesday, November 15.

World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand: Time

The India vs New Zealand match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.

World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand: Venue

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is the venue for today's IND vs NZ match.

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ: Live Streaming

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will livestream the IND vs NZ semi-final game on its app and website.

India vs New Zealand: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 117, Won by India: 59, Won by New Zealand: 50, No Result: 7, Tied: 1

New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

