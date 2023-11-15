India vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About 1st Semi-Final Of World Cup 2023

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
Here's all you need to know about the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup between India and New Zealand.
Hosts India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023. The match against the Kiwis will be a repeat of their 2019 semifinal in Manchester which the Kiwis won by 18 runs.
The India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match is set to take place on Wednesday, November 15.
The India vs New Zealand match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.
Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is the venue for today's IND vs NZ match.
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will livestream the IND vs NZ semi-final game on its app and website.
Matches Played: 117, Won by India: 59, Won by New Zealand: 50, No Result: 7, Tied: 1
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
