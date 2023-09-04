India vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match.
Coming off a washout, India would hope they only have greenhorns Nepal to tackle and not rain as the heavyweights eye a berth in the Super Four of the Asia Cup. From Group A, Pakistan have already qualified to the Super Four.
The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 4.
The IND vs NEP Asia Cup Group A match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka is the venue for the India vs Nepal match.
The IND vs NEP match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the match on its app and website.
This will be Nepal's first international game against India.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.