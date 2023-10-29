India vs England: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
Here's all you need to know about the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 featuring India and England.
India will face defending champions England in the 29th match of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led team is currently the only undefeated team in the World Cup while England are on the brisk of elimination.
The India vs England World Cup 2023 match is set to take place on Sunday, October 29.
The India vs England match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is the venue for today's IND vs ENG match.
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the IND vs ENG game on its app and website.
Matches Played: 106, Won by India: 57, Won by England: 44, No Result: 3, Tied: 2
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
