India vs England: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Here's all you need to know about the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 featuring India and England.

Updated On 05:46 PM IST, 28 Oct 2023

World Cup 2023, Match 29: IND vs ENG

India will face defending champions England in the 29th match of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led team is currently the only undefeated team in the World Cup while England are on the brisk of elimination.

World Cup 2023, India vs England: Date

The India vs England World Cup 2023 match is set to take place on Sunday, October 29.

World Cup 2023, India vs England: Time

The India vs England match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.

World Cup 2023, India vs England: Venue

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is the venue for today's IND vs ENG match.

World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: Live Streaming

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the IND vs ENG game on its app and website.

India vs England: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 106, Won by India: 57, Won by England: 44, No Result: 3, Tied: 2

England's Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

