India vs Bangladesh: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Here's all you need to know about the 16th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 featuring India and Bangladesh.
India will take on Bangladesh in the 16th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led team has won all the three matches they have played so far while Bangladesh has a solo win in three games.
The IND vs BAN match will take place on Thursday, October 19.
The IND vs BAN match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match.
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the IND vs BAN match on its app and website.
Matches Played: 40, Won by India: 31, Won by Bangladesh: 8, No Result: 1
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shantu, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
