India vs Bangladesh: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Here's all you need to know about the 16th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 featuring India and Bangladesh.

Updated On 10:41 AM IST, 19 Oct 2023

India will take on Bangladesh in the 16th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led team has won all the three matches they have played so far while Bangladesh has a solo win in three games.

World Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh: Date

The IND vs BAN match will take place on Thursday, October 19.

World Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh: Time

The IND vs BAN match is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.

World Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh: Venue

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match.

World Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Live Streaming

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the IND vs BAN match on its app and website.

India vs Bangladesh: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 40, Won by India: 31, Won by Bangladesh: 8, No Result: 1

Bangladesh's Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shantu, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

