India vs Bangladesh: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About Asia Cup 2023 Match

All you need to know about the final match of the Asia Cup 2023's Super Fours stage between India and Bangladesh.

Updated On 09:44 AM IST, 15 Sep 2023

Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours: IND vs BAN

India will face Bangladesh in a dead rubber on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led team has already qualified for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 while Bangladesh have been eliminated. The Indian team will look to test its bench strength and give rest to some senior players.

India vs Bangladesh: Date

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will take place on Friday, September 15.

India vs Bangladesh: Time

The IND vs BAN match is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

India vs Bangladesh: Venue

Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Bangladesh match.

India vs Bangladesh: Live Streaming

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the IND vs BAN match on its app and website.

India vs Bangladesh: H2H In ODIs

Matches Played: 39, Won by India: 31, Won by Bangladesh: 7, No Result: 1

Bangladesh's Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Naim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

