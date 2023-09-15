India vs Bangladesh: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About Asia Cup 2023 Match

All you need to know about the final match of the Asia Cup 2023's Super Fours stage between India and Bangladesh.
India will face Bangladesh in a dead rubber on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led team has already qualified for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 while Bangladesh have been eliminated. The Indian team will look to test its bench strength and give rest to some senior players.
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will take place on Friday, September 15.
The IND vs BAN match is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.
Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Bangladesh match.
The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the IND vs BAN match on its app and website.
Matches Played: 39, Won by India: 31, Won by Bangladesh: 7, No Result: 1
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Naim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.