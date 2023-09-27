Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

This will be Team India's last international game before the ODI World Cup starting next month.

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Result

India beat Australia by 99 runs in the rain-interrupted second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Indore on Sunday.

Score: India: 399/5 in 50 overs, Australia: 217 all out in 28.2 overs

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Date

The third and the final India vs Australia ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 27

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Time

The 3rd IND vs AUS ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Venue

Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Australia match.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

The match will be broadcast live on Sports18 channel while it will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

India vs Australia: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 148, Won by India: 56, Won by Australia: 82, No Result: 10

Australia's Predicted Playing XI

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

