India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About 3rd IND vs AUS ODI

This will be Team India's last international game before the ODI World Cup starting next month.
India beat Australia by 99 runs in the rain-interrupted second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Indore on Sunday.
Score: India: 399/5 in 50 overs, Australia: 217 all out in 28.2 overs
The third and the final India vs Australia ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 27
The 3rd IND vs AUS ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Australia match.
The match will be broadcast live on Sports18 channel while it will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.
Matches Played: 148, Won by India: 56, Won by Australia: 82, No Result: 10
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
