India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About 2nd IND vs AUS ODI

India will look to win the three-match ODI series when they face Australia in the second ODI.
India became the top-ranked side in all three formats of the game on Friday following their win against Australia in the series opener that elevated them to the number one spot in the ODI rankings.
Australia: 276 all out (50 overs), India: 281-5 (48.4 overs)
The second IND vs AUS ODI will be played on Sunday, September 24
The second IND vs AUS ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Indore's Holkar Stadium is the venue for the second India vs Australia ODI.
Sports18 channel will broadcast the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live. The match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.
Matches Played: 147, Won by India: 55, Won by Australia: 82, No Result: 10
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.
Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c and wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
