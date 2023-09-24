Photo Credit: BCCI

India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About 2nd IND vs AUS ODI

India will look to win the three-match ODI series when they face Australia in the second ODI.

Updated On 01:14 PM IST, 23 Sep 2023

India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Result

India became the top-ranked side in all three formats of the game on Friday following their win against Australia in the series opener that elevated them to the number one spot in the ODI rankings.

Australia: 276 all out (50 overs), India: 281-5 (48.4 overs)

Photo Credit: Cricket Australia

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Date 

The second IND vs AUS ODI will be played on Sunday, September 24

Photo Credit: BCCI

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Time

The second IND vs AUS ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Photo Credit: Cricket Australia

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Venue

Indore's Holkar Stadium is the venue for the second India vs Australia ODI.

Photo Credit: BCCI

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

Sports18 channel will broadcast the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live. The match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

Photo Credit: Cricket Australia

India vs Australia: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 147, Won by India: 55, Won by Australia: 82, No Result: 10

Photo Credit: BCCI

Australia's Predicted Playing XI

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

Photo Credit: Cricket Australia

India's Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c and wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Photo Credit: BCCI

More Stories

8 Cheapest Available Smartphones In India Under Rs 10,000

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept. 22

Vivo T2 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe