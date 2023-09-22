Photo Credit: BCCI

India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About 1st IND vs AUS ODI

The ODI series will be the dress rehearsal for the two teams ahead of the World Cup in India.

Updated On 09:56 AM IST, 22 Sep 2023

India vs Australia 2023, 1st ODI

Ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup starting next month, India will face Australia in a 3-match ODI series. India has rested some of their senior players for the first two ODIs while many experienced campaigners in the Australian camp will miss the series opener due to injuries.

India vs Australia: Date

The first India vs Australia ODI will be played on Friday, September 22

India vs Australia: Time

The first ODI of the IND vs AUS series will start at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia: Venue

Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Australia ODI match.

India vs Australia: Live Streaming

Sports18 will live telecast the 1st IND vs ODI in India while JioCinema will stream the match live on its app and website.

India vs Australia: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 146, Won by India: 54, Won by Australia: 82, No Result: 10

Australia's Predicted Playing XI

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c and wk), Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

