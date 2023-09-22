India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About 1st IND vs AUS ODI

Photo Credit: BCCI
The ODI series will be the dress rehearsal for the two teams ahead of the World Cup in India.
Ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup starting next month, India will face Australia in a 3-match ODI series. India has rested some of their senior players for the first two ODIs while many experienced campaigners in the Australian camp will miss the series opener due to injuries.
Photo Credit: David Warner Instagram
The first India vs Australia ODI will be played on Friday, September 22
Photo Credit: BCCI
The first ODI of the IND vs AUS series will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Photo Credit: Cricket Australia
Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Australia ODI match.
Photo Credit: BCCI
Sports18 will live telecast the 1st IND vs ODI in India while JioCinema will stream the match live on its app and website.
Photo Credit: Cricket Australia
Matches Played: 146, Won by India: 54, Won by Australia: 82, No Result: 10
Photo Credit: BCCI
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Photo Credit: Steve Smith Twitter
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c and wk), Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
Photo Credit: BCCI