India vs Australia: All You Need To Know About ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

This will be the fourth time that India will play an ODI WC final while it will be Australia's eighth final appearance.

Updated On 09:43 AM IST, 19 Nov 2023

World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS

Both teams had crossed swords in their opening fixture of the tournament in what turned out to be a one-sided affair with India winning by six wickets after bowling them out for a paltry 199 in Chennai.

Will India defeat Australia once again to life their 3rd ODI World Cup trophy?

World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS Date And Time

The final of the ODI World Cup will take place on Sunday, November 19. The match starts at 2 pm.

World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS Venue

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is the venue for the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS Live Streaming

The India vs Australia match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 150, Won By Australia: 83, Won By India: 57, No Result: 10

India And Australia Record In ODI World Cup Finals

  • India - Matches Played: 3, Won: 2, Lost: 1

  • Australia - Matches Played: 7, Won: 5, Lost: 2

Australia's Predicted Playing XI

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

