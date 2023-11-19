India vs Australia: All You Need To Know About ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

Photo Credit: ICC
This will be the fourth time that India will play an ODI WC final while it will be Australia's eighth final appearance.
Both teams had crossed swords in their opening fixture of the tournament in what turned out to be a one-sided affair with India winning by six wickets after bowling them out for a paltry 199 in Chennai.
Will India defeat Australia once again to life their 3rd ODI World Cup trophy?
The final of the ODI World Cup will take place on Sunday, November 19. The match starts at 2 pm.
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is the venue for the ODI World Cup 2023 final.
The India vs Australia match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Matches Played: 150, Won By Australia: 83, Won By India: 57, No Result: 10
India - Matches Played: 3, Won: 2, Lost: 1
Australia - Matches Played: 7, Won: 5, Lost: 2
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
