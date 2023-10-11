Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

India vs Afghanistan: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Here's all you need to know about the 9th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Afghanistan.

Updated On 09:39 AM IST, 11 Oct 2023

World Cup 2023, Match 9: IND vs AFG

India and Afghanistan will play their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India beat Australia by 6 wickets in their opening match on Sunday while Afghanistan were beaten by Bangladesh in Dharamshala.

Photo Credit: ACB Media/@ACBofficials

World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan: Date

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, October 11.

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan: Time

The IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST.

Photo Credit: ACB Media/@ACBofficials

World Cup 2023, India vs Afghanistan: Venue

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Afghanistan match.

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: Live Streaming

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match on its app and website.

Photo Credit: ACB Media/@ACBofficials

India vs Afghanistan: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 3, Won by India: 2, Won by Afghanistan: 0, Tied: 1

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

Afghanistan's Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Photo Credit: ACB Media/@ACBofficials

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 10

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 10

Nokia G42 5G New Variant Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And More
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe