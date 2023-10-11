India vs Afghanistan: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
Here's all you need to know about the 9th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Afghanistan.
India and Afghanistan will play their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India beat Australia by 6 wickets in their opening match on Sunday while Afghanistan were beaten by Bangladesh in Dharamshala.
The India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, October 11.
The IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST.
Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Afghanistan match.
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match on its app and website.
Matches Played: 3, Won by India: 2, Won by Afghanistan: 0, Tied: 1
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
