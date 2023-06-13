India To Lose 6,500 Millionaires In 2023

India is expected to witness the second biggest decline in net outflow of high-net-worth individuals in 2023, says a new report.
Henley & Partners recently released its Private Wealth Migration Report, which estimated that 6,500 high-net-worth individuals will likely move out of India in 2023.
India follows China which will likely lose 13,500 HNIs this year. The third biggest loser of millionaires globally is expected to be the U.K.
The report indicates a slight improvement for India as compared with the previous year's net outflow of 7,500 millionaires.
Experts say India's exit numbers aren't 'particularly concerning', as the country produces far more millionaires than it loses to migration.
Prohibitive tax legislation and complex rules relating to outbound remittances are among issues that triggered the trend of investment migration from India, the report said.
Henley & Partners recorded a substantial increase in investment migration program inquiries during the first quarter of 2023. The top two nationalities driving this demand are Indians and Americans.