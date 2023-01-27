India To Get Over 100 Cheetahs From South Africa

An initial group of 12 cheetahs will be flown to India from South Africa in a bid to re-establish its population in the country.

India Signs MoU With South Africa

India has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Africa to bring an initial group of 12 cheetahs to the country next month.

More Than 100 Cheetahs To Be Transferred

Under the pact, about a dozen African cheetahs will be transferred to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park every year over a period of 10 years.

Number Of Big Cats To Increase

The group of big cats will join the eight who have already arrived in India from Namibia in September last year.

Another Step In 'Project Cheetah' 

The historical introduction comes as a bid to re-establish a viable population of the world’s fastest land animals in the country under 'Project Cheetah'. 

Revival Of Cheetah Population

Project Cheetah is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. Cheetahs became extinct in India in 1952 from hunting and loss of habitat. 

Kuno National Park Most-Suitable Habitat

The Kuno National Park has been identified as the most suitable in terms of climatic and habitat conditions for African cheetahs in India.

