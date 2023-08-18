India Tests Emergency Cell Broadcast Technology: All You Need To Know

NDMA sends mock emergency messages to citizens in test pilot.
The National Disaster Management Authority is testing the emergency cell broadcast technology developed by C-DOT to alert people at the time of natural disaster.
Cell Broadcast technology is a method of sending messages to multiple mobile telephone users in a defined area at the same time.
With the help of CB technology, the NDMA can send out alert messages at the time of disaster directly on mobile phone screens.
The CB technology is currently available only with a foreign vendor and hence C-DOT, an indigenous telecom research and development company, is developing it in-house.
Many countries like Japan, Sri Lanka, the U.S., and countries in the European Union have their own location-based alert systems for disaster management.
Currently, the technology has been tested on Jio and BSNL networks on a small scale. Soon, it will be conducted at the pan-India level.