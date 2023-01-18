India Leapfrogs China As Most-Populous Country: Analyst Estimates

India's population growth has slowed, but the WPR expects the number to continue to rise until at least 2050.
India's population stands at 1.417 billion, as of 2022; that's around 5 million more than China's reported population of 1.412 billion, according to World Population Review estimates.
China’s population shrank by 8,50,000 in 2022 compared to a year ago, according to National Statistics Bureau data.
Eight countries are projected to contribute to more than half of global population rise between 2022 and 2050. It includes Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania, according to UN estimates.