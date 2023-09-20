India-Canada Tensions: What's At Stake?

Amid diplomatic tensions, we take a closer look at the numbers that define India-Canada relations.
At the end of August 2023, Canada has invested Rs 1.77 lakh crore in India, 3.07% of the total foreign investment, according to NSDL.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds stake in Piramal Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Paytm, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indus Towers and Delhivery.
There are 1.78 lakh NRIs in Canada and 15.11 lakh persons of Indian origin, according to the MEA.
Share of total exports was 0.91%, with a value of Rs 32,939 crore. Largest export was drug formulations and biologicals at Rs 3,471.5 crore.
Share of total imports was 0.58%, with a value of Rs 33,496.6 crore. Largest import was coal, coke and briquettes at Rs 8,394.6 crore.
There are 1.83 lakh Indian students in Canada, 13.8% of total Indian students abroad, according to the MEA.