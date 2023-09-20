India-Canada Tensions: What's At Stake?

Amid diplomatic tensions, we take a closer look at the numbers that define India-Canada relations.

Investments In India

At the end of August 2023, Canada has invested Rs 1.77 lakh crore in India, 3.07% of the total foreign investment, according to NSDL.

Major Canadian Pension Fund Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds stake in Piramal Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Paytm, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indus Towers and Delhivery.

Indians In Canada

There are 1.78 lakh NRIs in Canada and 15.11 lakh persons of Indian origin, according to the MEA.

India's Exports To Canada In FY23

Share of total exports was 0.91%, with a value of Rs 32,939 crore. Largest export was drug formulations and biologicals at Rs 3,471.5 crore.

India's Imports From Canada In FY23

Share of total imports was 0.58%, with a value of Rs 33,496.6 crore. Largest import was coal, coke and briquettes at Rs 8,394.6 crore.

Studying In Canada

There are 1.83 lakh Indian students in Canada, 13.8% of total Indian students abroad, according to the MEA.

