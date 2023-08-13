Independence Day 2023: Here's What The Colours Of India's National Flag Mean

Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, here is all you need to know about the Tricolour.
The Indian Tricolour was adopted in its present form during the meeting of Constituent Assembly held on July 22, 1947, a few days before India's independence from the British on August 15, 1947.
The Indian National flag is a horizontal tricolour of deep saffron (kesari) at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom in equal proportion. The ratio of width of the flag to its length is two to three. In the centre of the white band is a navy blue wheel which represents the chakra.
The saffron colour in the top band of the tricolour indicates the strength and courage of the country.
The white middle band indicates peace and truth with Dharma Chakra.
The green colour shows the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.
This Dharma Chakra depicted the "wheel of the law" in the Sarnath Lion Capital made by the 3rd-century BC Mauryan Emperor Ashoka. The chakra intends to show that there is life in movement and death in stagnation.
(Information sourced from knowindia.india.gov.in)