IND vs WI, 1st Test: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

India and West Indies will play the first Test of the two match series starting July 12. Here is all you need to know.

Updated On 09:28 AM IST, 12 Jul 2023

India Tour Of West Indies 2023

The Test series against West Indies will mark the beginning of Team India's World Test Championship cycle 2023-25. On the other hand, West Indies will look to be competitive against India after a shocking exit from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers.

Date

The first Test match between India and West Indies will be played from Wednesday, July 12 to Sunday, July 16.

Time

The India vs West Indies Test match will begin at 7:30 PM IST

Venue

The 1st India vs West Indies Test match will be played at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

India vs West Indies H2H In Tests

  • Played: 98

  • Won by India: 22

  • Won by West Indies: 30

  • Draw: 46

(Data from ESPNCricinfo)

India's Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.

West Indies Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

