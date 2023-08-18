IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI And More

Here's all you need to know about the first T20I match of the series between India and Ireland.

Updated On 09:57 AM IST, 18 Aug 2023

India vs Ireland, 1st T20I

Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback into the Indian team will lead a young bunch of players in the three match T20I series starting August 18.

Date

The first match of the India vs Ireland T20I series will be played on Friday, August 18.

Time

The 1st IND vs IRE T20I match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue

The venue for the first India vs Ireland T20I match is the Malahide Cricket Club Ground (The Village) in Dublin.  

India vs Ireland Head-To-Head Record In T20Is

  • Matches Played: 5

  • Won by India: 5

  • Won by Ireland: 0

IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Streaming

The first India vs Ireland T20I will be broadcast live on Sports18. JioCinema will live stream the match online.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah (C)

Ireland's Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair.

