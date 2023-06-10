IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Highlights: Here's What Happened On Day 3

As India looks to bundle out Australia cheaply on Day 4, here are the major updates from Day 3.
India started Day 3 at 151/5 and lost Srikar Bharat on the second ball of the day. He was bowled by Scott Boland for 5 runs.
Shardul Thakur came in and stitched a century partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. This partnership helped India avoid the follow-on in the first innings. The former vice-captain scored his 26th half-century in Test cricket.
India: 260/6 at Lunch
Soon after the second session began, Pat Cummins dismissed Rahane on 89 as Cameron Green took a blinder at gully.
Shardul Thakur scored his fifty as wickets kept tumbling around him. Cameron Green ended his fighting knock of 51 runs. Team India was bowled out for 296 runs.
Australia started their second innings with a lead of 173 runs. Siraj dismissed David Warner cheaply for 1. Australia 23-1 at Tea
After Tea, Indian bowlers kept applying pressure on the batters by bowling tight lines and lengths. Umesh Yadav dismissed Khawaja for 13.
Smith and Labuschagne built a partnership but Jadeja dismissed the former and Travis Head in a short span of time. Australia finished Day 3 on 123-4 with a lead of 296 runs.
