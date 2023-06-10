IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Highlights: Here's What Happened On Day 3

As India looks to bundle out Australia cheaply on Day 4, here are the major updates from Day 3.

Updated On 9:00 AM IST

India Lose Bharat Early On Day 3

India started Day 3 at 151/5 and lost Srikar Bharat on the second ball of the day. He was bowled by Scott Boland for 5 runs.

Rahane Scores 26th Test Fifty

Shardul Thakur came in and stitched a century partnership with Ajinkya Rahane. This partnership helped India avoid the follow-on in the first innings. The former vice-captain scored his 26th half-century in Test cricket.

India: 260/6 at Lunch

Rahane Misses Out On A Century

Soon after the second session began, Pat Cummins dismissed Rahane on 89 as Cameron Green took a blinder at gully.

India 296/10 In 69.4 Overs

Shardul Thakur scored his fifty as wickets kept tumbling around him. Cameron Green ended his fighting knock of 51 runs. Team India was bowled out for 296 runs.

Siraj Gets Warner

Australia started their second innings with a lead of 173 runs. Siraj dismissed David Warner cheaply for 1. Australia 23-1 at Tea

Yadav Gets His First Wicket Of The Match

After Tea, Indian bowlers kept applying pressure on the batters by bowling tight lines and lengths. Umesh Yadav dismissed Khawaja for 13.

Australia 123/4 - Stumps

Smith and Labuschagne built a partnership but Jadeja dismissed the former and Travis Head in a short span of time. Australia finished Day 3 on 123-4 with a lead of 296 runs.

(All the photos sourced from BCCI's Twitter handle)

