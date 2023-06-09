IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Highlights: Here's What Happened On Day 2

India 151/5 In 38 Overs - Stumps

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 71-run partnership but Lyon dismissed the left-hander in just his second over for 48 runs. India ended the day on 151 for the loss of 5 wickets with Rahane and Srikar Bharat on the crease. Indian team is still 318 runs behind.