IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Highlights: Here's What Happened On Day 2

Ahead of Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final 2023, read about the major updates from Day 2.
Australia began Day 2 on 327-3. Steve Smith scored his 31st Test Century. He equalled Joe Root's record for most Test hundreds against India. Travis Head got to 150 and soon after was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 163.
India kept taking wickets as Mohammad Shami got rid off Cameron Green for just 6 runs. Then four overs later, Steve Smith chopped on a delivery by Shardul Thakur to get out on 121.
Alex Carey kept the scoreboard ticking as Australia went passed 400. A direct hit by substitute fielder Axar Patel found Starc short of his crease.
After Lunch, India bowled out Australia for 469. Mohammed Siraj finished with 4 wickets. Indian openers got in and scored some runs but were dismissed in a short span of time. Cummins dismissed Rohit Sharma for 15 while Gill left a straight one from Boland.
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara survived till Tea and India were 37-2. In the 3rd session, both of them settled in and scored 14 runs each before giving away their wickets to Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc respectively.
Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 71-run partnership but Lyon dismissed the left-hander in just his second over for 48 runs. India ended the day on 151 for the loss of 5 wickets with Rahane and Srikar Bharat on the crease. Indian team is still 318 runs behind.