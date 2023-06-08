IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Highlights: Here's What Happened On Day 1

Ahead of Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final 2023, read about the major talking points from Day 1
India won the toss and opted to bowl first at The Oval on June 7. The Indian team decided to go in with four pacers and Ravindra Jadeja as the only spinner. R Ashwin who played the inaugural WTC Final did not find a place in the playing XI.
Mohammed Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja for a duck. Then came in No.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne, who along with David Warner built a partnership of 69 runs. Warner was playing well but was dismissed by Shardul Thakur on 43 runs at the stroke of lunch.
Australia finished the first session on 73 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Soon after lunch, Shami dismissed Labuschagne for 26 runs. Then came in Travis Head who started his innings with a positive mindset whereas Steve Smith was being cautious.
Both the batters took Australia to 327-3 at the end of play on Day 1. Travis Head scored his 6th Test century and is currently on 146* off just 156 balls. Steve Smith will look to score another Test century as remains unbeaten on 95.
Meanwhile, the exclusion of R Ashwin from the playing XI has become the talk of the town with many experts and fans questioning the move by the team management. The decision to exclude R Ashwin was taken after looking at the overcast conditions before the start of play, according to bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.