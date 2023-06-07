IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Date, Time, Venue And Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will take on Australia in a one-off Test match for the World Test Championship trophy.

ICC WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia

Rohit-Sharma led Team India will play its successive World Test Championship final starting June 7. India will face second ranked team in the world Australia who will be led by Pat Cummins.

Date

The ICC WTC Final 2023 between India and Australia will be played from June 7 to June 11.

Time

The IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Venue

The ICC World Test Championship Final will be played at The Oval in England.

India's Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Australia's Predicted XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

