In Pictures: Here's How The New Parliament Building Looks

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday, May 28. Here are some stunning pictures of the building.
On March 30, 2023, Prime Minister Modi made a surprise visit to the under-construction Parliament building.
The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. The Lok Sabha Hall may accommodate up to 1,272 seats for joint sessions.
The building will have offices that are designed to be secure, efficient and are equipped with the latest communication technology.
The new building will have large Committee rooms, equipped with the latest audio-visual systems,
The new Parliament building will have a built-up area of about 65,000 sq. mt.