In Pictures: 5 Favorite Resorts in India of 2023

Travel magazine Travel and Leisure conducts its World's Best Awards survey every year. Here are 5 Favorite Resorts in India 2023

Updated On 09:56 AM IST, 17 Jul 2023

1. Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Resort, Shimla

The Wildflower Hall resort is located in the hill station of Shimla. It is set in lush gardens, and the views of the surrounding mountains are simply stunning.

2. The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

The Oberoi Udaivilas is a 5-star luxury resort located in Udaipur which has a sprawling property spread over 121 acres of land on the banks of Lake Pichola. The resort features a blend of Mughal and Rajput architecture.

3. The Leela Palace Udaipur

The Leela Palace Udaipur is a 5-star luxury hotel located on the banks of Lake Pichola in Udaipur. It is a sprawling property spread over 25 acres of land and has 80 rooms and suites.

4. The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra is a 5-star luxury hotel located just 600 meters from the Taj Mahal. It is inspired by Mughal palace designs and features fountains, terraced lawns, reflection pools, and pavilions.

5. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

Built on an island in Lake Pichola, the Taj Lake Palace is a stunning example of Rajput architecture. The rooms are decorated in a traditional style, and the views of the lake are breathtaking.

