IN PICS: 15 Favourite City Hotels in Asia of 2023

Travel + Leisure Readers have voted for 15 Favourite City Hotels in Asia of 2023. Here are the results
Rosewood Phnom Penh is a luxurious hotel that has 175 rooms and suites, all of which are decorated in a modern style with traditional Cambodian touches.
Capella Singapore is a luxurious resort-style hotel located on Sentosa Island, Singapore. It features stunning gardens, a private beach, and a variety of restaurants and bars.
Capella Hanoi is a beautifully restored French colonial mansion in Hanoi, Vietnam. It offers a tranquil oasis in the heart of the city, with stunning views of Hoan Kiem Lake.
Capella Bangkok is a luxurious hotel located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. The hotel has 101 suites and villas including 7 riverfront villas.
Reverie Saigon is a sophisticated hotel located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam which prides itself in world-class hospitality and its unique celebration of haute Italian design.
EQ Kuala Lumpur is a modern hotel located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It offers a rooftop pool with stunning views of the city, as well as a variety of restaurants and bars.
Taj Lands End is located on Malabar Hill, Mumbai with stunning views of the Arabian Sea. It has been praised for its luxurious rooms, excellent service, and delicious food.
Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto is a sophisticated hotel located in Kyoto, Japan. It features a traditional Japanese garden, a rooftop spa, and a variety of restaurants and bars.
Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto in Japan is a 5-star hotel located in the Higashiyama district of Kyoto, near many of the city's most famous temples and gardens.
Shangri-La Singapore is a luxurious hotel located in Singapore. The hotel has 1,021 rooms and suites, all of which are spacious.
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is a 5-star hotel located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. The hotel is within walking distance of many of the city's top attractions.
Park Hyatt Saigon Hotel is a 5-star hotel located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, overlooking the Saigon Opera House. The hotel has 245 guestrooms and suites.
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok is a luxurious hotel located in Bangkok, Thailand which combines elegant Thai style with modern touches in each of their rooms.
The Leela Palace is located in the heart of New Delhi, close to all the major tourist attractions. It has been praised for its elegant design, spacious rooms, and excellent spa.
Banyan Tree Bangkok, Thailand hotel has 369 rooms and suites. The hotel is located about a 10-minute walk from the Grand Palace and a 15-minute walk from Wat Pho.