In Pics: Proposed Parel Station Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway on Tuesday shared a proposed design of Mumbai's to-be redeveloped PAREL railway station.
Amrit Bharat Station scheme envisages taking up 76 railway stations over Central Railway for upgradation and modernisation. The cost of the proposed Parel Station is estimated at Rs 19.41 Crs.
image source: https://twitter.com/Central_Railway
