In Pics: Proposed Parel Station Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway on Tuesday shared a proposed design of Mumbai's to-be redeveloped PAREL railway station.

Updated On 12:46 PM IST, 22 Aug 2023

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Amrit Bharat Station scheme envisages taking up 76 railway stations over Central Railway for upgradation and modernisation. The cost of the proposed Parel Station is estimated at Rs 19.41 Crs.

image source: https://twitter.com/Central_Railway

image source: https://twitter.com/Central_Railway

image source: https://twitter.com/Central_Railway

image source: https://twitter.com/Central_Railway

image source: https://twitter.com/Central_Railway

More Stories

10 Destinations You Must Visit Once In Your Lifetime

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Date, Time, Location And Live Streaming Details

In Pics: ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Featuring India, France, Italy
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe