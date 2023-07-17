IN PICS: New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport In Port Blair

The spacious New Integrated Terminal Building will boost air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair on July 18 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.
According to a goverment press release, the inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island Union Territory.
With a total built up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.
Inspired from nature, the architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell-shaped structure depicting sea and islands.
An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair Airport at a cost of ₹80 Crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircraft at a time.
The new airport terminal building has a number of sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting, low heat gain glazing