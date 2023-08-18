In Pics: India's First 3D Printed Post Office Inaugurated In Bengaluru

This new post office building in Bengaluru has been constructed by L& T construction using 3D Concrete Printing Technology.

Updated On 02:40 PM IST, 18 Aug 2023

Union Minister Of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the nation's first 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru. Here are some pictures.

Image Source: Twitter/@PCMohanMP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while congratulating the nation shared some visuals of the 3D Printed Post Office on X (FKA twitter)

Image Source: Twitter/@narendramodi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines of India, Pralhad Joshi while sharing some glimpses also expressed his pride for India and Karnataka.

Image Source: Twitter/@JoshiPralhad

