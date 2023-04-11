IMD Says India Set For A Normal Monsoon

India Meteorological Department has forecast a fourth straight year of normal monsoon in 2023.

Southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country, between June and September, is likely to be 96% of the long-period average, with a model error of plus or minus 5%, according to IMD.

IMD classifies 'normal rainfall' between 96% and 104% of the LPA. As such, there is a 67% probability for the monsoon to be normal to above normal.

Normal to below-normal rainfall is likely over some areas of northwest India, parts of west central India, and pockets of northeast India.

However, private weather forecaster Skymet expects the upcoming monsoon to be below normal.

A below-normal monsoon poses possibly the largest downside risk to the Indian economy and potential global slowdown, given that the monsoon rain irrigates more than half of the nation's farmlands.

