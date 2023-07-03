IMD Issues 'Heavy To Very Heavy' Rainfall Warning For These Places On July 4

The southwest monsoon on July 2 covered the entire country 6 days before the normal date, the India Meteorological Department said
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rains in several parts of the country on Tuesday, July 4.
As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely to occur over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Ghat areas of Madha Maharashtra.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep.
Thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.