Icon Of The Seas, World’s Largest Cruise Ship: All You Need To Know

Royal Caribbean’s 'first-of-its-kind' cruise ship will make its debut in January 2024.
According to a CNN report, the world’s biggest cruise ship has completed construction at Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland and also successfully conducted its first ocean trial. Icon of the Seas is a 365 meters long and will weigh a projected 250,800 tonnes, the report said.
The cruise will have 'Category 6', the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking slides. It will also have seven pools and nine whirlpools.
According to a report in The Indian Express, Icon of the Seas also offers a “resort getaway”, a “beach escape”, a theme park, and over “40 ways to dine, drink and be entertained,"
When it makes its debut in Caribbean waters in January 2024, Icon of the Seas will hold some 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew, CNN said.
According to information available on Royal Caribbean International's website, the ticket price starts around $1,703 per person (Rs 1,43,000 approx). The services will start from Miami.