ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: Features, Benefits & Offers

Join the exclusive league of elites and lead an opulent lifestyle and experience world-class hospitality.
This is a new offering by ICICI Bank in the super-premium category and comes at a joining fee of Rs. 12,499 plus taxes.
Buy one ticket and get up to ₹ 750 off on the second ticket, up to two times every month through BookMyShow.
Enjoy unlimited complimentary Golf rounds/lessons every month with exclusive access and privileges at the most iconic Golf courses across the world.
Complimentary 12-month EazyDiner membership with guaranteed 25% discount and up to 50% discount in over 3000+ best restaurants in India and Dubai.
Get 12,500 ICICI Bank reward points as joining and annual bonus.
Unlimited domestic airport lounge access using the Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card for both the primary and add-on cardholders.
Unlimited international airport lounge access using Priority Pass for both the primary and add-on cardholders.
Complimentary night stay with Taj Epicure membership with exclusive benefits.
20% off on the Best Available Rate at participating hotels on Rooms and Suites.
20% off at Taj Palaces on the Best Available Rate for Rooms and Suites, for maximum 5 nights.
20% off at Taj Safaris on the Best Available Rate for Rooms and Suites, for maximum 5 nights.
Get a refund of up to ₹ 12000 for a maximum of two transactions every year on any flight/hotel/movie booking cancellation for tickets booked using your ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card only.
Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on fuel spends up to a maximum ₹ 4000.
Low Mark-up Fee of 2% on all Foreign Currency transactions.
Nil Charges on your card with no cash withdrawal fee, no over limit fee and no late payment charges.
Earn 6 ICICI Reward Points per ₹ 200 spent on retail spending, except tax, rent and fuel payments.
Earn 6 ICICI Reward Points per ₹ 200 spent on grocery, utilities, education, tax, and insurance payments.
Do check the T&C of the Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card here before making a decision on availing this credit card offering from ICICI Bank.