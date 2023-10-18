ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: Features, Benefits & Offers

Join the exclusive league of elites and lead an opulent lifestyle and experience world-class hospitality.

Updated On 12:52 PM IST, 18 Oct 2023

ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card

This is a new offering by ICICI Bank in the super-premium category and comes at a joining fee of Rs. 12,499 plus taxes.

Movie Tickets

Buy one ticket and get up to ₹ 750 off on the second ticket, up to two times every month through BookMyShow.

Exclusive Golf Access

Enjoy unlimited complimentary Golf rounds/lessons every month with exclusive access and privileges at the most iconic Golf courses across the world.

Dining Privilege

Complimentary 12-month EazyDiner membership with guaranteed 25% discount and up to 50% discount in over 3000+ best restaurants in India and Dubai.

Joining & Annual Bonus Reward Points

Get 12,500 ICICI Bank reward points as joining and annual bonus.

Lounge Access Benefits

  • Unlimited domestic airport lounge access using the Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card for both the primary and add-on cardholders.

  • Unlimited international airport lounge access using Priority Pass for both the primary and add-on cardholders.

Taj Epicure membership

Complimentary night stay with Taj Epicure membership with exclusive benefits.

Exclusive Vouchers

  • 20% off on the Best Available Rate at participating hotels on Rooms and Suites.

  • 20% off at Taj Palaces on the Best Available Rate for Rooms and Suites, for maximum 5 nights.

  • 20% off at Taj Safaris on the Best Available Rate for Rooms and Suites, for maximum 5 nights.

Zero Cancellation Charges

Get a refund of up to ₹ 12000 for a maximum of two transactions every year on any flight/hotel/movie booking cancellation for tickets booked using your ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card only.

Fee Waivers

  • Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on fuel spends up to a maximum ₹ 4000.

  • Low Mark-up Fee of 2% on all Foreign Currency transactions.

  • Nil Charges on your card with no cash withdrawal fee, no over limit fee and no late payment charges.

Reward Points

  • Earn 6 ICICI Reward Points per ₹ 200 spent on retail spending, except tax, rent and fuel payments.

  • Earn 6 ICICI Reward Points per ₹ 200 spent on grocery, utilities, education, tax, and insurance payments.

Terms & Conditions

Do check the T&C of the Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card here before making a decision on availing this credit card offering from ICICI Bank.

