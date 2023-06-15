ICC Test Rankings: Top 5 Bowlers After The WTC Final Revealed

All five bowlers are from different test playing countries
Despite being left out of the Indian playing XI for the World Test Championship Final, R Ashwin continues to dominate the test bowling rankings by keeping his 1st place intact.
England veteran who is just 10 ratings below Ashwin will look to topple him during the upcoming Ashes series. Anderson is part of the England playing XI which will take on Australia in 1st Ashes test starting on June 16.
The Australian captain ranks 3rd and will be on cloud 9 after winning the the World Test Championship and will be keen to carry on the form into the upcoming 5-match Ashes test series.
South Africa's premier fast bowler finds himself 4th in the rankings. Rabada last played a test match in March 2023 when they beat WI by 284 runs in the 2nd test held at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Pakistan's 23-year old fast bowling sensation find himself 5th in the rankings ahead of stalwarts like Lyon (Aus) and Bumrah (IND). Although Afridi last played a test match in July 2022 against Sri Lanka in which he took 4 wickets.