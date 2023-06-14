ICC Test Rankings: Top 5 Batsmen After The WTC Final Revealed

After nearly 38 years, three batters from the same team have occupied the top three places in the Test rankings
The last time three batters from the same team occupied the top three places in the Test rankings was in December 1984, when Gordon Greenidge, Clive Lloyd, and Larry Gomes from West Indies occupied the top spots.
He is the first of three Australian batters who occupies the top three spots in the ICC Test Rankings. Australia's one-down batsman retains the place after the WTC Final.
Steve Smith who also ranks 2nd in the all-time Test rankings jumps a place to rank 2nd in the test player rankings after the WTC Final.
The Man of the Match of the WTC 2023 final jumps three places to secure 3rd spot in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.
New Zealand legend who scored a double-century in his last played test match against Sri Lanka in the month of March 2023 finds himself two places down on 4th position
Pakistan captain drops a place to 5th position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings. The last test match which Babar played was in Jan 2023 against New Zealand in Karachi.