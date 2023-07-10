Hyundai Exter SUV Launched in India: Check Price, Specs And More

Exter is Hyundai's eighth SUV model in India. Here is all you need to know about the vehicle
Hyundai Motors India on July 10 launched the all-new Exter SUV in the country. Speaking at the launch, Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said with the launch of Exter, the automaker has now become a full-range SUV manufacturer in the country.
The five-speed manual trims are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh. The five-speed automatic variant is tagged at Rs 7.96 lakh. The CNG trim is priced at Rs 8.23 lakh.
The Exter comes with a boot space of 391 litres, ground clearance of 185 mm, dash cam with dual cameras, an electric sunroof, six airbags as standard and various connected features. Variant options include EX, EX(O), S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.
The Hyundai Exter SUV captivates with its appealing design, highlighted by H-shaped DRLs, projector headlights, a prominent grille, diamond-cut alloy wheels, prominent side cladding, H-shaped LED tail lights, and a commanding stance with the largest wheelbase in its segment.
Hyundai Exter: 1.2L petrol engine (81.86 bhp), 5-speed manual/AMT, CNG variant (68 bhp). Mileage: Petrol - 19.4 kmpl (MT), 19.2 kmpl (AMT); CNG - 27.1 km/kg.
The Hyundai Exter SUV is spacious with a length of 3,815 mm, width of 1,710 mm, and height of 1,631 mm. It has a roomy interior, 2,450 mm wheelbase. The fuel tank holds 37 litres, and there's a CNG variant with a 60-kilo capacity.
The vehicle is available in all-new Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue shades. Other options include White with Black roof, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and Cosmic Blue with Black roof.