Hurun Report: These Startups Are On The Cusp Of Turning Unicorns

There were only three new additions to the unicorn list in 2023, a sharp decline as compared with 24 in 2022.
EV startup Ather Energy, edtech company Leap Scholar, and quick Commerce firm Zepto are among the leading companies that could become unicorns, according to a study by Hurun India and ASK Private Wealth. This comes amid greater scrutiny for startups and a funding shortage.
There were only three new additions to the unicorn list in 2023, a sharp decline as compared with 24 in 2022. The total number of unicorns declined to 83 from 84.
The ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index ranks startups and names 'gazelles', expected to become unicorns in three years, and 'cheetahs', expected to do so in five years. These are the top ten potential candidates to become unicorns, according to the index.
There were 51 'gazelles' and 96 'cheetahs' in 2023, as compared with an equivalent number of 'gazelles' and '71' cheetahs in 2022.
The 2023 index named 147 companies that it expects to ‘go unicorn’ in five years, as compared with 122 in 2022, which is a new record.
Hurun India's Founder Anas Rahman said that rising interest rates and global uncertainties dramatically reduced investors' appetite for startups.