HUL Appoints Rohit Jawa As Its Next CEO

There's a key rejig underway at Hindustan Unilever.

Updated On 5:05 PM IST

HUL Names Rohit Jawa MD And CEO

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. has named Rohit Jawa as its next managing director and chief executive officer. He will be succeeding Sanjiv Mehta.

Jawa Appointed For Five Consecutive Years

Jawa, 56, has been appointed for five consecutive years as of June 27, according to the company’s exchange filing.

Jawa Will Take Over As Unilever South Asia President

Currently the chief of transformation at parent Unilever Plc., he will be a whole-time director at HUL from April 1 till June 26. Jawa will also take over as president of Unilever South Asia and join as the Unilever Leadership Executive, effective April 1.

Started His Career With HUL As Management Trainee

Jawa started his career with HUL as a management trainee in 1988, and has a proven track record of sustained business results across India, South East Asia, and North Asia, the statement said.

Mehta Will Retire After ‘Transformational Tenure’ Of 10 Years

Sanjiv Mehta will retire from the company "after a transformational tenure of 10 years at the helm of HUL". Jawa "has successfully orchestrated the once-in-a-decade, end-to-end transformation of Unilever."

