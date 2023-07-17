How To Update Mobile Number In Aadhaar Card?

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you through the process of changing mobile number on Aadhaar card.
Adding a mobile number to Aadhaar offers many benefits, like smooth access to online services, as these need authentication through OTP. The process cannot be done online. The Aadhaar card holder needs to be present at the Aadhaar centre for biometric authentication.
To locate the nearest Aadhaar Center, visit uidai.gov.in or check the mAadhaar App. You can also call 1947 for details.
No Documents are required to add/update mobile number in Aadhaar. You will be given a form where you will have to enter your basic details. After the review process, you will be given a verified copy of the form.
According to information on UIDAI website, you have to pay Rs. 50/- (including taxes) to the service provider each time you get your details updated.
You will need your Enrolment ID (or EID) to track your Aadhaar card status. You can visit the UIDAI website to track your application. The process usually takes less than 30 days.